LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 489 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 0.9% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $144.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

