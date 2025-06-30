Insight Inv LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

