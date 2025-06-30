Peter Lancken Buys 102,979 Shares of Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) insider Peter Lancken bought 102,979 shares of Acrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,404.53 ($65,623.87).

Acrow Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

About Acrow



Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

Featured Articles

