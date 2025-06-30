ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.29. 328,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,322,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,543.30. This represents a 53.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,255.80. This represents a 19.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,971 shares of company stock worth $4,721,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4,319.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

