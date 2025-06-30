BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.71 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $192.71 or 0.00179117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $180.71 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,440.61 or 0.99859877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99710471 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 937,690 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 937,702.94993858. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 185.41839593 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,619,061.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

