Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.43. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

