Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.43. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec Stock Up 5.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lululemon Slips as Rivals Rally: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The Top Insider Sells From Q2: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why BigBear.ai Could Rally 100% and Catch Palantir Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.