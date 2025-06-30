iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$149.49 and last traded at C$148.80, with a volume of 28428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.50, for a total transaction of C$864,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total value of C$2,104,389.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Further Reading

