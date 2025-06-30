SoundHound AI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 186,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 83,962 call options.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 40,107,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 44,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $529,884.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 723,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,676,108. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $27,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,253.06. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

