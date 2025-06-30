ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.55. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.61 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

