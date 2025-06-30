Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 59137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 299.86% and a net margin of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.