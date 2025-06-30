Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.87. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

