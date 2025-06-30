Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,269,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,000 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

About Galaxy Digital

In related news, General Counsel Andrew N. Siegel sold 223,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $4,039,358.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,686,117.60. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $22,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,437,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,370.10. This represents a 46.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

