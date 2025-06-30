Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,269,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,000 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $19.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
