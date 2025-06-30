Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55. 589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPLP

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.5%

Steel Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $794.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Steel Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $701,800.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,087.20. This trade represents a 25.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.