First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.94 and last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 2575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $954.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

