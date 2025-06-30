WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

