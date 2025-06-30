EthereumFair (ETF) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $959.87 thousand and approximately $71.39 thousand worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,440.61 or 0.99859877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99710471 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

