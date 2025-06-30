Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $36.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than CarGurus.

This table compares CarGurus and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08% Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Motorcar Parts of America”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $894.38 million 3.89 $20.97 million $0.35 95.14 Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.28 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -10.72

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Motorcar Parts of America on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

