Critical Review: Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) and Its Competitors

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dundee Precious Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have a beta of -0.97, indicating that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million $235.88 million 12.78 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors $2.75 billion $498.10 million -6.29

Analyst Ratings

Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 382 2137 2562 117 2.46

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.64% 20.64% 17.98% Dundee Precious Metals Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of -11.7% and pay out -272.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

