Financial Review: Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Its Competitors

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Archer Aviation to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2128 3302 120 2.53

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -8.38 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.92 billion $730.78 million 9.79

Archer Aviation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Archer Aviation rivals beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.