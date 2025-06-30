Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Reduced by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

