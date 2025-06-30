Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $181.89 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

