AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $181.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

