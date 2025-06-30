Argent Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

