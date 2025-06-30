Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,819.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,210 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0%

MO stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

