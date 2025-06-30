Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.67 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

