Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 293 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

