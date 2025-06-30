Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VWO stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.