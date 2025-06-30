Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.20 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.