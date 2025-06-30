New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,943 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $138,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $385.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.