China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 24,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 284,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.95.
China Yuchai International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
