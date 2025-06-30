China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 24,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 284,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.95.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Yuchai International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

