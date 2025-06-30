Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 2,277,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,616,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042 in the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $113,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 896,471 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

