Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 320,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,475,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
The stock has a market cap of $660.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
