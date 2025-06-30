Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 320,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,475,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

