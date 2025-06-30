Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 1,287,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,885,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $672.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 5,534.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,225,307.48. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

