Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,730 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $1.14.

Sharp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sharp had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.