Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 60,721 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 84.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

