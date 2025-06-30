Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 16,387 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

