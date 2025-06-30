Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.63. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 40,668 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

