ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 854,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 907,307 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 1,718.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,792,572 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ATRenew by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 822,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

