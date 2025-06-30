Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 266,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 78,418 shares.The stock last traded at $54.18 and had previously closed at $53.77.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

