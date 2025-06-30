Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) vs. Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 17.60% 15.46% Air Canada 7.88% 60.31% 4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.89 $1.25 million $0.54 15.04 Air Canada $16.24 billion 0.31 $1.26 billion $3.13 4.97

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Air Canada”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Air Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Saker Aviation Services and Air Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Air Canada 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Air Canada beats Saker Aviation Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 203 aircraft under the Air Canada brand name comprising 115 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 88 Airbus wide-body aircraft; 118 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 25 Embraer 175, 15 Mitsubishi CRJ-200, 35 Mitsubishi CRJ-900, and 43 De Havilland Dash 8-400aircraft; and 40 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 17 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 18 Airbus A319 aircraft. The company provides air cargo services in approximately 50 countries, including Toronto, Halifax, St. John's, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Quito, Lima, San Juan, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Bogotá, Madrid, Frankfurt, Basel, and Liege. In addition, it develops, operates, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

