Head-To-Head Survey: Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lattice Semiconductor 1 0 11 0 2.83

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $63.15, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nano Labs and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor 10.51% 9.24% 7.78%

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and Lattice Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 27.28 -$15.75 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $509.40 million 13.41 $61.13 million $0.37 134.26

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.