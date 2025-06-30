Financial Survey: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) vs. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Capital and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 3 5 1 2.78 Saratoga Investment 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ares Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Ares Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 43.50% 11.05% 5.25% Saratoga Investment 18.87% 14.04% 4.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Ares Capital pays out 93.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment pays out 147.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital and Saratoga Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $2.99 billion 5.11 $1.52 billion $2.05 10.74 Saratoga Investment $148.85 million 2.57 $28.09 million $2.04 12.20

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Ares Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Capital has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Capital beats Saratoga Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

