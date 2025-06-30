Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$18,860.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$18,860.00.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, W. Barry Girling sold 25,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 4.2%

SCZ traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. 553,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,491. The company has a market cap of C$250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

