Jacobsen Capital Management Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.54 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

