WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 6,283 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.