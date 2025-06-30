Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.