Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 283 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $368.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.55 and a 200-day moving average of $377.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

