Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ORCL opened at $210.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

