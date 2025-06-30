Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

