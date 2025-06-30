Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.